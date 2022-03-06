Hundreds of people in Mexico City on Saturday held a day of collective action at the Monument to the Women Who Fight and reinstalled a feminist statue on the empty plinth at a roundabout.
The event, ahead of International Women's Day on Mar. 8 and a possible national strike the following day, called together civil society groups and organizations that reinstalled a violet silhouette of a girl raising her fist and the word "justice" on her back on the central Reforma Avenue plinth previously dedicated to Christopher Columbus.