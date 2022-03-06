Activists reinstall 'the Monument to the Women Who Fight' as part of an action where activists and relatives of victims of femicide protest to demand justice, in Mexico City, Mexico, 05 March 2022. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Hundreds of people in Mexico City on Saturday held a day of collective action at the Monument to the Women Who Fight and reinstalled a feminist statue on the empty plinth at a roundabout.

The event, ahead of International Women's Day on Mar. 8 and a possible national strike the following day, called together civil society groups and organizations that reinstalled a violet silhouette of a girl raising her fist and the word "justice" on her back on the central Reforma Avenue plinth previously dedicated to Christopher Columbus.