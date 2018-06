A Greenpeace activist holds a placard reading "Go for gold, not for coal, Mrs. Merkel" next to an installation of a World Cup trophy standing on coal bricks in front of the Brandenburg gate as German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki attend the Petersberg Climate Dialogue in the Axica Congress and Convention Center, in Berlin, Germany, June 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON

Environmental activists from Greenpeace on Tuesday installed a large replica of the World Cup trophy on a central square in Berlin to urge the government to do more to tackle climate change, an epa-efe photojournalist reported.

In front of the city's iconic Brandenburg Gate, a small gathering of protesters removed a red cloth to unveil the trophy, which was partially buried in a mound of coal bricks.