Activists, human rights defenders and members of the LGBTQ+ community protested on Saturday against what was described as "discrimination" faced by two young people the previous night at a karaoke pizzeria in Caracas.

"I have just experienced an act of discrimination. At #VeraPizza in Chacao, they just told me that I can't dance with my boyfriend because it's a family environment ... Why, according to them, it's a disgusting act," Danny Toro tweeted.