A woman holds a banner reading 'How many lives for a coat?' naked activists covered in fake blood stage a demonstration against fur coats, in downtown Barcelona, Spain, Dec. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTA PEREZ

Around 50 animal rights activists protested against the fur industry in Barcelona on Sunday by stripping off and dousing their bodies in fake blood to evoke images of discarded carcasses.

The "Sin Piel" (Without Skin") demonstration, organized by Anima Naturalis, an NGO, took place in downtown Barcelona, in Spain's northeastern Catalonia region.