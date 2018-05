Undated photo provided by the Maricas Bolivia movement on May 13, 2018, showing a demonstration for gay rights and social acceptance in La Paz. EFE-EPA/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

"Dark-skinned, poor and queer" is how Edgar Solis - a member of the Maricas Bolivia (Bolivia Queers) movement - defines himself, a lawbreaker at times but a tenacious defender of free love in a country where gays experience at times severe discrimination because of their sexual orientation.

Along with Roberto Condori, Solis is fighting to create "an alternative discourse" in Bolivia, where the gay culture "has become stereotyped."