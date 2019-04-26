As representatives of over 100 countries gathered in China's capital Friday for the second forum of the huge New Silk Road initiative, activists in Hong Kong reopened a unique museum that the central government will no doubt snub: the June 4th memorial museum of the Tiananmen Square protests of 1989.
The museum, which has been homeless since July 11, 2016, aims to offer Chinese citizens a chance to learn more about the bloody pro-democracy protests that gripped Beijing between Apr. 15 and June 4 of 1989, the history of which is censored by the Chinese government.