Hong Kong Alliance Chair Albert Ho (C) speaks during the opening ceremony of the June 4 Museum in Hong Kong, China, Apr. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Statues of the 'Goddess of Democracy' are displayed in a section of the June 4 Museum in Hong Kong, China, Apr. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

As representatives of over 100 countries gathered in China's capital Friday for the second forum of the huge New Silk Road initiative, activists in Hong Kong reopened a unique museum that the central government will no doubt snub: the June 4th memorial museum of the Tiananmen Square protests of 1989.

The museum, which has been homeless since July 11, 2016, aims to offer Chinese citizens a chance to learn more about the bloody pro-democracy protests that gripped Beijing between Apr. 15 and June 4 of 1989, the history of which is censored by the Chinese government.