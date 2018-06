Greenpeace activists demonstrate in front of the Council building during the Council meeting of European Energy Ministers in Luxembourg, 11 June 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND

Greenpeace activists demonstrate in front of the Council building during the Council meeting of European Energy Ministers in Luxembourg, 11 June 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND

Greenpeace activists demonstrate in front of the Council building during the Council meeting of European Energy Ministers in Luxembourg, 11 June 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND

A group of activists descended on a meeting of European Union energy ministers in Brussels Monday as part of an action calling for individuals to be allowed to produce and share renewable energy, an epa-efe photojournalist reported.

A group of 35 Greenpeace activists, according to the organization, attached a large banner reading "Our sun. Our power. Our future" above the entrance to the convention center where the ministers were gathering.