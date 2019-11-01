A woman sells corn at a market in Mexico City, Mexico, on Oct. 10, 2017. Traditional Mexican maize, a fundamental aspect of national culture that is used in some 700 dishes and has 64 recognized strains and thousands of regionally adapted varieties, is at risk and in need of more federal support, activists consulted by Efe said on Oct. 31, 2109. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Traditional Mexican maize, a fundamental aspect of national culture that is used in some 700 dishes and has 64 recognized strains and thousands of regionally adapted varieties, is at risk and in need of more federal support, activists consulted by Efe said Thursday.

The "Sin maiz no hay pais" (No Corn No Country) campaign is calling on the lower house of Congress to pass a bill (already approved by the Senate) that would recognize access to that cereal grain as a "human right of the Mexican people" and create programs that benefit the small farmers and indigenous people who grow it, according to Malin Jonsson, who is coordinator of the Semillas de Vida (Seeds of Life) Foundation.