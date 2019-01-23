American actor Alec Baldwin appeared Wednesday in a New York court to plead guilty to second-degree harassment in a dispute he had with another man over a parking space last year.
Baldwin agreed to take anger management classes and pay a $120 fine.
The American actor Alec Baldwin (c) on his arrival at the Manhattan court, on Jan. 23, 2019, in New York, United States. Baldwin was allegedly accused of beating a man during a parking dispute on November 2, 2018. EFE-EPA / Justin Lane
American actor Alec Baldwin (c) arrives at a Manhattan court, on Jan. 23, 2019, in New York City, United States. Baldwin allegedly punched a man during a parking dispute on November 2, 2018. The 60-year-old actor has pleaded guilty to a violation and will take anger management classes. EFE-EPA / Justin Lane
American actor Alec Baldwin (L) and his lawyer Alan Abramson (R) attend to trial before the Manhattan court, Jan. 23, 2019, in New York, United States. Baldwin allegedly punched a man during a parking dispute on November 2, 2018. According to information, Baldwin has pleaded guilty to a violation and must undergo treatment for the control of his anger. EPA-EFE / Erik Thomas ** POOL **
American actor Alec Baldwin appeared Wednesday in a New York court to plead guilty to second-degree harassment in a dispute he had with another man over a parking space last year.
Baldwin agreed to take anger management classes and pay a $120 fine.