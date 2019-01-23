American actor Alec Baldwin (L) and his lawyer Alan Abramson (R) attend to trial before the Manhattan court, Jan. 23, 2019, in New York, United States. Baldwin allegedly punched a man during a parking dispute on November 2, 2018. According to information, Baldwin has pleaded guilty to a violation and must undergo treatment for the control of his anger. EPA-EFE / Erik Thomas ** POOL **

American actor Alec Baldwin (c) arrives at a Manhattan court, on Jan. 23, 2019, in New York City, United States. Baldwin allegedly punched a man during a parking dispute on November 2, 2018. The 60-year-old actor has pleaded guilty to a violation and will take anger management classes. EFE-EPA / Justin Lane

The American actor Alec Baldwin (c) on his arrival at the Manhattan court, on Jan. 23, 2019, in New York, United States. Baldwin was allegedly accused of beating a man during a parking dispute on November 2, 2018. EFE-EPA / Justin Lane

American actor Alec Baldwin appeared Wednesday in a New York court to plead guilty to second-degree harassment in a dispute he had with another man over a parking space last year.

Baldwin agreed to take anger management classes and pay a $120 fine.