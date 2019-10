US actor and cast member Billy Bob Thornton arrives for the premiere of 'The Judge' at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 1 October 2014. EPA-EFE/FILE/PAUL BUCK

Actor Billy Bob Thornton embodies lawyer Billy McBride in the third season of "Goliath" where he will solve a mysterious case in California plagued by drought, he told Efe in an interview.

The acclaimed series which premieres on 4 October on Amazon Prime Video, is a contemporary western with nods to the classic film noir genre.