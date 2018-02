Actor Brendan Fraser poses for a photograph during a press conference at the Hotel Imperial in Tokyo on Aug. 5, 2008. EFE-EPA/Davis Coll Blanco

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organization that awards the Golden Globes, said Friday that it is investigating a sexual harassment complaint presented by actor Brendan Fraser involving one of its former members.

"The HFPA stands firmly against sexual harassment and the type of behavior described in this article," the organization said, referring to the incident described by Fraser in GQ magazine.