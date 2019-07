US actor Cameron Boyce arrives for the World Premiere of The Emoji Movie at the Regency Village Theater in Westwood, Los Angeles, California, USA, July 23, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/NINA PROMMER

The family of Disney channel star Cameron Boyce, who passed away last week at age 20, said on Wednesday that he died from a seizure caused by epilepsy.

"We are still trying to navigate our way through this extremely heart-wrenching time, and continue to ask for privacy so that the family and all who knew and loved him can grieve his loss and make arrangements for his funeral — which in and of itself, is agonizing," the actor's family said in a statement, published by American media.