Actor Hugh Grant (L) and Anna Eberstein watch the women's singles semifinal match Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland against Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 8, 2017. EPA/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

The actor Hugh Grant, for long considered one of the most eligible bachelors in the United Kingdom, is set to marry for the first time at the end of this month, according to a traditional public announcement visible outside a London parish church on Monday.

Grant, 57, whose film career was launched in 1982 but began to gather serious international acclaim with the romantic comedies "Four Weddings and a Funeral," "Notting Hill" and "Love Actually," is to wed Anna Eberstein, the mother of three of his children.