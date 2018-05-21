The actor Hugh Grant, for long considered one of the most eligible bachelors in the United Kingdom, is set to marry for the first time at the end of this month, according to a traditional public announcement visible outside a London parish church on Monday.
Grant, 57, whose film career was launched in 1982 but began to gather serious international acclaim with the romantic comedies "Four Weddings and a Funeral," "Notting Hill" and "Love Actually," is to wed Anna Eberstein, the mother of three of his children.