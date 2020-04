Indian actor Irrfan Khan poses during the photocall for the film 'The song of Scorpions' at the 70th Locarno International Film Festival, in Locarno, Switzerland, Aug. 9, 2017 (reissude Apr. 29, 2020). EFE-EPA/URS FLUEELER

Indian actor/cast member Irrfan Khan poses for photos during the premiere of the movie 'Inferno', directed by Ron Howard, at the Opera House in Florence, Italy, Oct. 8, 2016 (reissude Apr. 29, 2020). EFE-EPA/MAURIZIO DEGLI INNOCENTI

Indian actor Irrfan Khan poses with other cast members (out of frame) with their awards for Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture for 'Slumdog Millionaire' in the press room at the 15th Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, USA, Jan. 25, 2009 (reissued Apr. 29, 2020). EFE-EPA/PAUL BUCK

Indian actors (L-R) Irrfan Khan, Dev Patel, Freida Pinto, and Anil Kapoor pose with their awards for Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture for 'Slumdog Millionaire' in the press room at the 15th Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, USA Jan. 25, 2009 (reissued Apr. 29, 2020). EFE-EPA/PAUL BUCK