File photo dated Feb. 11, 2014, showing US actor William Hurt, who died March 13, 2022, arriving at the screening of "Winter's Tale" at New York's Ziegfeld Theater. EFE/ANDREW KELLY / File

Actor William Hurt died Sunday, his family announced in a brief statement reported by US media outlets. He was 71.

The winner of an Oscar for his role in "Kiss of the Spider Woman" (1985), Hurt starred in popular films such as "Body Heat" (1981) and "Children of a Lesser God" (1986).