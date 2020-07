Kelly Preston, Benjamin Travolta, John Travolta and Ella Bleu Travolta arrive for the screening of 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 15 May 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/IAN LANGSDON

US actors John Travolta (R) and Kelly Preston (L) pose during a photocall for at the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 15 May 2018 (reissued 13 July 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Kelly Preston arrives for the screening of 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 15 May 2018 (reissued 13 July 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCO ROBICHON

Actress Kelly Preston, known for her roles in films such as "Twins" and "Jerry Maguire," died Sunday from breast cancer at the age of 57, her husband John Travolta announced.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer,” Travolta said in an Instagram post. “She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many." EFE-EPA