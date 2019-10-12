MGM photo of Oscar Isaac, one of Hollywood's most sought-after Latino actors who dubbed the Gomez character in the spookily funny animated film "The Addams Family," and who believes that not just the Addams but all families have their oddities. EFE-EPA/Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures

There are few families more strangely special that the Addams, now returning to the big screen with their spookily funny adventures in "The Addams Family," but Oscar Isaac, who dubbed the Gomez character in this animated film, considers that basically all families have their oddities.

"We all think our family is a little weird, and 'oh no, what if people found out what we do or what we're really like...'" the Guatemalan actor laughed during a telephone interview with EFE about the movie that premiered Friday in the United States.