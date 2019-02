Outside view of the auction house Weidler in Nuremberg, Germany, April 6,2018. EPA-EFE FILE/HANS-MARTIN ISSLER

Five watercolor canvasses attributed to Adolf Hitler, the head of Germany’s Nazi party leading up to and during World War II, have failed to sell at auction, the Weidler auction house said on Sunday.

The Nuremberg-based auction house, in the north of Germany's Bavaria region, announced a “Special Adolf Hitler Auction” that included various objects the Nazi leader owned as well as five paintings bearing his signature.