The world's longest zip-line opened Friday in the United Arab Emirates, allowing thrill-seekers a chance to soar from the country's highest peak to some 2.83 kilometers (1.5 miles) across the desert valley below, as documented by epa.

The Jebel Jais Flight Zipline is to allow the more intrepid visitors to the UAE's northern Ras Al-Khamaih emirate a chance to launch themselves from 1,680 meters (5,511 feet) up, reaching speeds approaching 150 kph (93 mph) as the force of gravity pulls them to the landing point on the other side of the valley.