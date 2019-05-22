An Afghan disabled child sits with his father at the ICRC's Kabul Orthopedic Center in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

An Afghan ICRC workerI affixes new artificial legs for a patient to use at the ICRC's Kabul Orthopedic Center in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

An Afghan disabled child practices walking on new prosthetic legs received from the ICRC's Kabul Orthopedic Center in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

Five-year-old Sayed Ahmad Rahman, who shot to fame after a video went viral on the internet showing him dancing with joy in a hospital room with his new artificial leg, wants to go school and become a doctor to serve his fellow countrymen.

His short video, posted on social media this month by an International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) staff member, has now been viewed by millions of people and has earned him nationwide fame among Afghans, who praised him as a symbol of resilience in the face of the tragedy of the four-decade war.