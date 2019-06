An Afghan refugee at his bakery in New Delhi, June 6, 2019. EFE-EPA/DAVID ASTA ALARES

Shorab, an 18-year-old Afghan refugee, sells bread along with his father in New Delhi, June 6, 2019. EFE-EPA/KAPIL BHARDWAJ

Afghan refugee Khoja Dahood at the bakery where he works in New Delhi, June 6, 2019. EFE-EPA/KAPIL BHARDWAJ

Maryam, who was once married to a Taliban fighter, suffered restrictions, violence and abuse every day in her village in Afghanistan, a hotbed of insurgency.

Like other thousands of Afghans driven from their land by an unending war, she fled to India in late 2016 in search of some reprieve, a new home and possibly a new life with her two toddlers.