Zahra Elham, 18, is the first female winner of the popular Afghan singing show ‘Afghan Star’ and a prominent symbol of how women have managed to rebuild their lives and identities following the brutal Taliban rule between 1996 and 2001.

But Elham, who won the contest in March, worries that if the Taliban makes a comeback in Afghanistan, against a backdrop of ongoing peace talks, it will compromise the hard-won freedom of the women in the country, who were oppressed and stripped of their basic rights under the Taliban regime.