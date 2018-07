Thousands of people march Saturday, July 7, 2018, through Chicago, where they shut down the Dan Ryan Expressway to denounce the wave of violence suffered by the African-American community in this city. EFE-EPA/Tannen Maury

Thousands of people marched Saturday through Chicago, where they shut down the Dan Ryan Expressway to denounce the wave of violence suffered by the African-American community in this city.

The march was led by the Rev. Michael Pfleger, pastor of St. Sabina Catholic Church in the African-American community, who said minutes before setting out that this was a non-violent protest for peace.