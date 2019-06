Migrants from Africa camp out in the Mexican border city of Tapachula on June 13, 2019, while awaiting resolution of their immigration proceedings. EPA-EFE/Luis Villalobos

Migrants from Africa camp out in the Mexican border city of Tapachula on June 13, 2019, while awaiting resolution of their immigration proceedings. EPA-EFE/Luis Villalobos

A long wait for the outcome of immigration proceedings at Mexico's southern frontier has forced hundreds of Africans and Haitians to take up residence at migratory stations and in this border city in Chiapas state.

Many have settled in Tapachula's low-income La Esperanza neighborhood, which was previously populated mainly by Mexicans but now has taken on a new look and feel.