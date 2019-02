A female activist and graffiti artist works on Feb. 12, 2019, on a section of a mural at a staircase in Sao Paulo that serves as a memorial to slain Rio de Janeiro city counselor and human rights activist Marielle Franco. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO BIZERRA JR

A cement staircase in a trendy district of this Brazilian metropolis serves as a memorial to a slain Rio de Janeiro city councilor and rights activists and a vehicle for artists looking to carry on her struggle.

The staircase features a large photograph of Marielle Franco, an Afro-Brazilian lesbian and charismatic champion of the rights of black women, the LGBTI community and other marginalized people in Rio.