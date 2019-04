Xavier Mendez, cultural manager of Valle del Chota in an interview with Efe, on March 12,2019, in the town of El Juncal, Ecuador. EPA- EFE/José Jácome

Carmen Carcelen dancing the Bomba del Chota on March 12,2019, in the town of El Juncal, Ecuador. EPA- EFE/José Jácome

Culture, history and traditions are combined with joy, playfulness and hip movement in the Bomba del Chota, an instrument and music genre from the Ecuadorian Sierra, where the Afro-descendant population wants it declared an item of cultural heritage.

The Bomba, a symbol of resistance of the people brought as slaves from Africa to the New World hundreds of years ago, looks like a simple drum made of goatskin and a treetrunk tied together by thin cords.