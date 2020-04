British musician Elton John performs on stage during A Day On The Green music festival at Mt Duneed Estate in Geelong, Australia, 07 December 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIAN SMITH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

After it was leaked online, Lady Gaga confirmed Wednesday the track listing for her sixth album “Chromatica,” which will include collaborations with K-pop girl band Blackpink, Ariana Grande and Elton John.

“Chromatica” was to be launched on Apr. 10 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. A new release date has not been confirmed.