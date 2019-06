Ai-Da, believed to be the world's first robot artist, is on a quest to trigger a discussion about art, technology and ethics, the ultra-realistic humanoid told Efe on Friday.

Ai-Da, who has a human-like face with eyes that scan the room and blink just a little too slowly and robotic limbs with all the exposed wiring and mechanics on view, was developed using a simulation model known as human-in-the-loop (HITL), and is capable of performing tasks including talking and painting.