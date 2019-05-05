Infanta Cristina of Spain, accompanied by the executive director of the Salvador Dali Museum, Hank Hine (left) and the then-chairman of the museum's board of trustees, Tom James (right), inaugurate the new Salvador Dali Museum building on Jan. 11, 2011. EPA-EFE/GERARDO MORA

Several of late Spanish surrealist painter Salavdor Dali's works were exhibited at the Meadows Museum in Dallas, Texas, in late 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Miguel Pascual Labrador

An artificial intelligence-powered version of late Spanish surrealist painter Salvador Dali will soon greet and talk to visitors and take photographs with them at the museum dedicated to his work in sunny St. Petersburg, Florida.

The Salvador Dali Museum, which houses more than 2,000 pieces of his art and other items, including oil paintings, drawings, watercolors, prints, photographs, sculptures, documents, books and art objects, will have an additional attraction starting May 11, the 115th birth anniversary of Dali (1904-1989).