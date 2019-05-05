An artificial intelligence-powered version of late Spanish surrealist painter Salvador Dali will soon greet and talk to visitors and take photographs with them at the museum dedicated to his work in sunny St. Petersburg, Florida.
The Salvador Dali Museum, which houses more than 2,000 pieces of his art and other items, including oil paintings, drawings, watercolors, prints, photographs, sculptures, documents, books and art objects, will have an additional attraction starting May 11, the 115th birth anniversary of Dali (1904-1989).