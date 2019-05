A view of 100 tons of sunflower seeds made of porcelain by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei on display during his currently largest exhibition in Europe, which the art collection North Rhine-Westphalia is showing simultaneously at K20 and K21 in Duesseldorf, Germany, 16 May 2019. EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH

The artwork 'Straight' made of steel rebars in crates by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei on display during his currently largest exhibition in Europe, 16 May 2019.

The 'Circle of animals' made of gildes bronze by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei on display during his currently largest exhibition in Europe, 16 May 2019.

Chinese artist Ai Weiwei reacts during his currently largest exhibition in Europe, 16 May 2019.

'Blue and white porcelain plates' by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei on display during his currently largest exhibition in Europe, 16 May 2019.

An interior view of the 'S.A.C.R.E.D.' installation of Chinese artist Ai Weiwei during his currently largest exhibition in Europe, 16 May 2019.

The inner of the 'S.A.C.R.E.D.' installation by Chinese artist Ai Weiwei during his currently largest exhibition in Europe, 16 May 2019.

May 16 (efe-epa).- A museum in the western German city of Düsseldorf is getting ready to unveil four decades of work by Ai Weiwei, the biggest retrospective ever to be shown by the Chinese artist in Europe.

“Everything is art. Everything is politics” opens Friday across two large spaces at the Kunstsammlung and will run until the beginning of September.