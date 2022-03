Brian Chesky, founder and CEO of Airbnb, attends day five of the Allen & Company's 30th Annual Media and Technology Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, USA, 14 July 2012. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDREW GOMBERT

A photo illustration shows the app icon of US online rental vacation company Airbnb (C) displayed on a mobile phone in Oestrich-Winkel, Germany, 04 February 2021 (issued 05 February 2021). EPA-EFE FILE/MATTIA SEDDA

The American rental platform Airbnb announced Friday it has halted business in Russia and neighboring Belarus in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"Airbnb is suspending all operations in Russia and Belarus," the company's chief executive officer Brian Chesky tweeted.