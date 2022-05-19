Photo showing the "Correcaminos," an experimental airplane built by two Argentine pilots, who will use it to fly from Patagonia to Alaska to collect atmospheric samples to study the distribution and origin of black carbon and carbon dioxide, thus adding to scientific knowledge about climate change. EFE/ Correcaminos

Flying the more than 20,000 kilometers (12,400 miles) separating the Argentine city of Ushuaia and Point Barrow, the northernmost point in the United States, to study the effects of climate change is the aim of the Patagonia-Alaska project, a non-profit initiative to measure the composition of the atmosphere above the Americas on board an experimental airplane.

The aircraft - built by Argentine pilots Juan Martin Escobar and Guillermo Casamayu, both from the southern province of Chubut - began being put through its preliminary flights in April and will take off, heading north, in July on a journey that will last for 35 days and will cover more than 20 countries in the Western Hemisphere.