Tucked between the Fukushima mountains, Aizuwakamatsu is a bucolic and unnoticed city in northeastern Japan with an artisanal tradition of lacquers and ceramics dating back more than 400 years that languishes because of depopulation.
Aizuwakamatsu: Fukushima’s unnoticed Japanese crafts jewel
This undated photo shows Japanese artisans working their craft. EFE/ María Roldán
An undated photo of Artisan Kousai Nakamura. EFE/ María Roldán
An undated photo of Artisan Kousai Nakamura. EFE/ María Roldán
