Children wear helmets that were distributed by Edwin van der Sar (C), general manager of Ajax Amsterdam football club, in a school yard in Doetinchem, the Netherlands, April 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW

The CEO of the Dutch football team Ajax has donated 13,000 bike helmets to children as part of a road safety program his charity supports, the Edwin van der Sar Foundation said Wednesday.

Thousands of children aged 6-8 across Dutch primary schools received free helmets as part of the "Safe cycling to school," project Edwin van der Sar's foundation and travel services association the Royal Dutch Touring Club (ANWB) have set up in a bid to reduce the number of cyclists involved in traffic accidents, a figure that is on the rise.