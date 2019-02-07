The youngest son of renowned French actor Alain Delon has published a fiction novel which bears a remarkable resemblance to the stormy relationship he has with his famous father in real life.

It is no secret that Delon has a complicated relationship with both his sons, the youngest of which, 24-year old Alain-Fabien Delon, has been promoting his freshly-published book "De la race des seigneurs" ("Of the Race of Gentlemen"), his debut novel telling the story of a young man trying to pave a way for himself in the world of film but is plagued by the influence of his powerful and manipulative father.