Canadian-American singer Alanis Morissette (L) performs during her concert at the Blue Balls Festival in Lucerne, Switzerland, 26 July 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PATRICK HUERLIMANN

Canadian-American singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette performs on the Stravinski Hall stage during the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland, 02 July 2012. EPA-EFE FILE/LAURENT GILLIERON

Canadian-American singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette performs on the Stravinski Hall stage during the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland, 02 July 2012. EPA-EFE FILE/LAURENT GILLIERON

Canadian singer Alanis Morissette has slammed "Jagged," a documentary about her life, just hours before it was to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) Tuesday.

The film, produced by HBO and for which Morissette gave hours of interviews, shows the rise of the 47-year-old Ottawa-born artist, from her appearance in the music world in the late 1980s to the 1995 release of album "Jagged Little Pill," which catapulted her to stardom.