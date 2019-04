"Zen Tres" (2015) by Alfonso Albacete at the "Zénzanne" exhibition in the We Collect gallery in Madrid, Spain. Apr. 24, 2019. EFE

Alfonso Albacete's screen print "Oriol" (2012) at the "Zénzanne" exhibition in the We Collect gallery in Madrid, Spain. Apr. 24, 2019. EFE

"Jardín Japonés" by Alfonso Albacete at the "Zénzanne" exhibition in the We Collect gallery in Madrid, Spain. Apr. 24, 2019. EFE

A view of the set of 36 screen prints which draw inspiration from the arrow slits at the ancient Himeji Castle at the at the "Zénzanne" exhibition in the We Collect gallery in Madrid, Spain. Apr. 24, 2019. EFE

"Koan 2" (2009) by Alfonso Albacete at the "Zénzanne" exhibition in the We Collect gallery in Madrid, Spain. Apr. 24, 2019. EFE

A detail of "Koan 1" (2009) by Alfonso Albacete at the "Zénzanne" exhibition in the We Collect gallery in Madrid, Spain. Apr. 24, 2019. EFE

Spanish painter Alfonso Albacete has been charmed by Asia during his many travels to the East and his show, "Zénzanne," draws inspiration from the architecture of the ancient Japanese Himeji castle and the sense of permanence that Buddhist Zen gardens evoke.

During a recent visit to Japan, Albacete, a trained architect, was struck by the curious shapes of the arrow slits of the 14th century Himeji complex which are lined up to create a geometric series of circles, squares and triangles.