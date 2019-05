Mexican actress Claudia Ramirez arrives for the sixth Platino Awards ceremony at the Xcaret park in Playa del Carmen, Riviera Maya, Mexico, May 12, 2019 (issued May 13, 2019). EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

Host Jenia Nenzen arrives for the sixth edition of the Platino Awards at the Xcaret Park in Playa del Carmen, Riviera Maya, Mexico, May 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

Mexican actress Yalitza Aparicio attends the sixth Platino Awards ceremony at the Xcaret park in Playa del Carmen, Riviera Maya, Mexico, May 12, 2019 (issued May 13, 2019). EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

Spanish actress Maribel Verdu arrives for the sixth Platino Awards ceremony at the Xcaret park in Playa del Carmen, Riviera Maya, Mexico, May 12, 2019 (issued May 13, 2019). EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

US actor Edward James Olmos (L) and Spanish actor Imanol Arias (R) arrive for the sixth Platino Awards ceremony at the Xcaret park in Playa del Carmen, Riviera Maya, Mexico, May 12, 2019 (issued May 13, 2019). EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

The Cast of the film Roma attends the sixth edition of the Platino Awards at the Xcaret Park in Playa del Carmen, Riviera Maya, Mexico, May 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/JOSE MENDEZ

After winning at the Oscars, the Baftas and the Goya, Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron’s "Roma" on Sunday walked away with five Platinos at the annual Ibero-American awards ceremony.

Everything pointed to yet another successful night for the Mexican movie, which earned nine nominations and took away five statues at the 6th Platino Awards at the event held in the Riviera Maya in the Mexican Caribbean for the second consecutive year.