A photo taken on March 25, 2019, of murmunta (nostoc), an algae that grows in the wetlands of Sajama National Park, near Bolivia's border with Chile. EPA-EFE/YOLANDA SALAZAR

A photograph dated March 27, 2019, of women in the community of Salinas de Garci Mendoza, Bolivia, while they prepare a dish in an earth oven. EPA-EFE/YOLANDA SALAZAR

A photo dated March 26, 2019, of an indigenous man in the community of Salinas de Garci Mendoza Bolivia holding up amañoque. Regarded as the "fruit" of the pink-colored, native thola shrub, it grows underground, has a sweet flavor and is used by local inhabitants in herbal teas to treat stomach and lung problems. EPA-EFE/YOLANDA SALAZAR

Medicinal herbs, edible algae and different techniques for cooking llama and alpaca meat are some of the culinary contributions of Bolivia's Southern Altiplano region that have drawn the attention of both chefs and biologists, who are looking to generate new appreciation for these products and create menus that promote their sustainable consumption.

Chefs at the La Paz restaurants Gustu and Jardin de Asia and biologists from the New York-based Wildlife Conservation Society embarked in late March on the third edition of the so-called "Wild Flavors" expedition, which is aimed at rediscovering ingredients that are scarcely used in the Andean nation's kitchens.