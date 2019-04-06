Medicinal herbs, edible algae and different techniques for cooking llama and alpaca meat are some of the culinary contributions of Bolivia's Southern Altiplano region that have drawn the attention of both chefs and biologists, who are looking to generate new appreciation for these products and create menus that promote their sustainable consumption.
Chefs at the La Paz restaurants Gustu and Jardin de Asia and biologists from the New York-based Wildlife Conservation Society embarked in late March on the third edition of the so-called "Wild Flavors" expedition, which is aimed at rediscovering ingredients that are scarcely used in the Andean nation's kitchens.