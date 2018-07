Undated file handout image released by the Portuguese Navy shows border control assets during Frontex training exercises, in Troia (Portuga) EFE-EPA (FILE) HANDOUT/ MARINHA PORTUGUESA/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A man holds a poster 'protect people, not the borders' during a march in solidarity with migrants and refugees who are crossing the Mediterranean to Europe, in downtown of Lisbon, Portugal, April 28, 2015. EFE-EPA (FILE)/JOSE SENA GOULÃO

The head of the Portuguese Foreigners and Borders (SEF) police service of the Algarve region (South) on Thursday was arrested by the nation's judiciary police accused of allegedly supplying legal residency permits to illegal immigrants in exchange for money.

According to a statement issued by Portugal's Judiciary Police (PJ), the arrested "Serviço de Estrangeiros e Fronteiras" official is charged on various counts of passive corruption.