Photo of Venezuela's ambassador to Cuba, Ali Rodriguez Araque, who also served as secretary-general of OPEC and the Union of South American Nations (Unasur), and who died this Tuesday in Havana at the age of 81. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Mastracusa/File

Venezuelan Ambassador to Cuba Ali Rodriguez Araque, who also served as secretary-general of OPEC and the Union of South American Nations (Unasur), died in Havana, President Nicolas Maduro said. He was 81.

"With much sadness I receive news of the death of Ali Rodriguez Araque, a tireless fighter, one of those who have been indispensable for the revolution," Maduro said Monday in a Twitter post.