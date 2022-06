A photo of the Warramaba Virgo species of grasshopper. EFE/University of Melbourne/Michael Kearney EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS (CREDIT MANDATORY)

An Australian grasshopper species "gave up" sex about 250,000 years ago, and the evolution programmed it to reproduce by cloning itself, said a new study published on Friday.

The all-female Warramaba virgo species inhabits arid areas of southern Australia and belongs to the group of Parthenogenetic organisms whose eggs develop into an embryo without being fertilized by a sperm.