An Afghanistan's first all-women orchestra (Zohra) mentor teaches during a practice session at the Afghan National Institute of Music (ANIM) in Kabul, Afghanistan, Jun. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JAWAD JALALI

An Afghanistan's first all-women orchestra (Zohra) student pauses as she plays violin during a practice session at the Afghan National Institute of Music (ANIM) in Kabul, Afghanistan, Jun. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JAWAD JALALI

An Afghanistan's first all-women orchestra (Zohra) student plays a piano during a practice session at the Afghan National Institute of Music (ANIM) in Kabul, Afghanistan, Jun. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JAWAD JALALI

An Afghanistan's first all-women orchestra (Zohra) student plays violin during a practice session at the Afghan National Institute of Music (ANIM) in Kabul, Afghanistan, Jun. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JAWAD JALALI

Aspiring musician Marzia Anwari has been threatened by the Taliban for being part of Afghanistan’s first all-female orchestra, but the teenager is undeterred and committed to continue doing what she loves in a conservative, war-torn country where being a female performer can lead to death threats.

Anwari is part of women’s orchestra called Zohra that has become a symbol of freedom and inspiration for girls who want to pursue their careers in music in a country whose centuries-old rich musical heritage has been lost to the last four decades of conflict.