All of Chile's ordained Roman Catholic bishops offered their resignations to the pope on Friday after acknowledging there had been a lamentable cover-up of sexual abuse cases in the South American nation.

All told, 31 working bishops as well as one who is in retirement, made their decision public at a press conference after having met with Pope Francis at an emergency summit in the Vatican.