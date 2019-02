A Chinese passenger carries her luggage toward Beijing Railway Station to catch a train back her hometown ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, in Beijing, China, 01 February 2019. EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Between the hustle and bustle of the railway station and the quiet, narrow Hutong streets, all was quiet in Beijing on Sunday in the last few hours of the Lunar calendar before the start of the Year of the Pig.

A time for family gatherings and reunions, this period witnesses a massive upturn in the number of trips across the country. Authorities expect 2.99 billion trips between Jan.21-Mar.1, 0.6 percent more than last year.