Celebrating the Day of the Dead festival is an unwritten law in the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca, and bakers there turn out All Souls Day bread every year for the ceremony, decorating it with elegant flourishes for the Nov. 1-2 offerings that people make to their deceased loved ones.
Birds, flowers and relief images like the pyramids in the Mitla archaeological zone - the "place of the dead" in the local Nahuatl language and an iconic location in the pre-Hispanic Zapotec and Mixtec cultures - adorn the bread baked in the Mitla bakeries, some 60 kilometers (37 miles) from Oaxaca city.