Spanish director Pedro Almodovar attends the press conference for 'Dolor y Gloria' (Pain and Glory) during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 18 May 2019. EPA-EFE/ANTONY JONES / POOL

(L-R) Spanish actor Antonio Banderas, Spanish actress Penelope Cruz and Spanish director Pedro Almodovar pose during the photocall for 'Dolor y Gloria' (Pain and Glory) at the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 18 May 2019. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Spanish director Pedro Almodovar poses during the photocall for 'Dolor y Gloria' (Pain and Glory) at the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 18 May 2019. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Pedro Almódovar recalled his childhood, love for cinema and regret at not kissing Antonio Banderas and Leonardo Sbaraglia at the Cannes Film Festival reception for his latest film Pain and Glory.

"We are very, very happy even if it is raining, I have not known a rain as happy as this morning, I think I will not be able to forget last night, as the boleros say," the filmmaker said in a press conference to present the movie, accompanied by Banderas, Sbaraglia, Penelope Cruz, Asier Etxeandia and Nora Navas.