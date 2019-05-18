Pedro Almódovar recalled his childhood, love for cinema and regret at not kissing Antonio Banderas and Leonardo Sbaraglia at the Cannes Film Festival reception for his latest film Pain and Glory.
"We are very, very happy even if it is raining, I have not known a rain as happy as this morning, I think I will not be able to forget last night, as the boleros say," the filmmaker said in a press conference to present the movie, accompanied by Banderas, Sbaraglia, Penelope Cruz, Asier Etxeandia and Nora Navas.