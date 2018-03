A man repairs pipes that carry water next to the stream in Kibera slum, Nairobi, Kenya, Mar. 21, 2018, ahead of the World Water Day. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

A young boy is helped by his father to wash his hands with tap water at a water collection point in Kibera slum, Nairobi, Kenya, Mar. 21, 2018, ahead of the World Water Day. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

A woman carries buckets of water after from a water collection point in Kibera slum, Nairobi, Kenya, Mar. 21, 2018, ahead of the World Water Day. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

A man washes his face with tap water at a water collection point in Kibera slum, Nairobi, Kenya, Mar. 21, 2018, ahead of the World Water Day. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

Residents of a slum in Nairobi begin their days with the vital task of collecting water in a country the United Nations has defined as chronically water scarce, as documented by an epa photojournalist for World Water Day on Thursday.

The United Nations Children's Fund has estimated that only 56 percent of the country's population has access to safe water, while 50 percent of the urban population resides in slum areas that lack adequate sanitation and hygiene.