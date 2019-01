MAR19. BEVERLY HILLS (ESTADOS UNIDOS), 09/01/2019.- Stock photograph dated Feb. 26, 2017 showing American businessman and Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos (L), and his wife, MacKenzie Bezos (R), posing at the traditional Vanity Fair party after the 89th edition of the Oscars, in Beverly Hills, California, United States. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his wife MacKenzie announced Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in a joint statement that they are divorcing after 25 years of marriage. EPA-EFE/Nina Prommer/FILE

Stock photograph dated April 24, 2018 and released Jan. 9, 2019, showing Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his wife MacKenzie Bezos at the 2018 Axel Springer Prize in Berlin, Germany. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his wife MacKenzie announced today in a joint statement that they are divorcing after 25 years of marriage. EPA-EFE/ Clemens Bilan/FILE

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, reputedly the world's richest person, and wife MacKenzie Bezos on Wednesday announced their divorce after 25 years of marriage.

"We want to make people aware of a development in our lives. As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends," said the couple in a note posted on the mogul's Twitter account.