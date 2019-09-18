A view of the snow capped mountains of Tongariro National Park in the central north island of New Zealand, Sep. 23, 2011. EPA-EFE FILE/KIM LUDBROOK

Entertainers on the red carpet before the world premiere of Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King in Wellington Dec. 1,2003. EPA-EFE FILE/MARTY MELVILLE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Amazon Studios announced on Tuesday that its upcoming series "The Lord of the Rings" will be shot in New Zealand, adding that the project was already in the pre-production stage and that filming would begin in Auckland in the coming months.

The lush New Zealand landscapes already served as the backdrop for Peter Jackson's blockbuster film trilogy – made up of "The Fellowship of the Ring" (2001), "The Two Towers" (2002) and "The Return of the King" (2003) – that adapted the classic JRR Tolkien fantasy novels. EFE-EPA