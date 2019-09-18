Amazon Studios announced on Tuesday that its upcoming series "The Lord of the Rings" will be shot in New Zealand, adding that the project was already in the pre-production stage and that filming would begin in Auckland in the coming months.
The lush New Zealand landscapes already served as the backdrop for Peter Jackson's blockbuster film trilogy – made up of "The Fellowship of the Ring" (2001), "The Two Towers" (2002) and "The Return of the King" (2003) – that adapted the classic JRR Tolkien fantasy novels. EFE-EPA